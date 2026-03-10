Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 968,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Hillcrest Petroleum Trading Up 10.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94.

About Hillcrest Petroleum

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. in March 2015. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

