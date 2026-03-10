Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 and last traded at GBX 49.80. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.43.

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 7.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.27.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

