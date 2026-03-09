Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Sells $468,032.10 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $468,032.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,201.10. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $441,675.15.

On Friday, January 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $500,619.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,482. The firm has a market cap of $908.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $817,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

