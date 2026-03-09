AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $223.23 and last traded at $227.7470. 7,788,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 7,210,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.11.

Specifically, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

The firm has a market cap of $402.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

