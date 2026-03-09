Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.40%.The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million.

Freightcar America Price Performance

RAIL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.68. 259,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.75. Freightcar America has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Freightcar America from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightcar America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Freightcar America by 208.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Freightcar America by 2,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freightcar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Freightcar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

Featured Articles

