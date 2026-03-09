Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$13.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWX. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.68.
Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
