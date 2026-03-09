Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DBM. Desjardins increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.81.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.65. 238,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,308. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$845.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$644.23 million for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

