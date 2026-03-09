United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $85.04. 4,341,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,905,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

