EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Greenridge Global

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 391.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EUDA Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.
EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.
