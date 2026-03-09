Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Celia Eckert Sells 3,244 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,685 shares in the company, valued at $885,206.25. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 6th, Celia Eckert sold 1,767 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $19,472.34.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 1,492 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $17,754.80.

Xencor Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 835,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

