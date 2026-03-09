Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Celia Eckert Sells 3,244 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,685 shares in the company, valued at $885,206.25. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Celia Eckert sold 1,767 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $19,472.34.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Celia Eckert sold 1,492 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $17,754.80.

Shares of XNCR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 835,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.55. Xencor had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

