UBS Group Cuts TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target to $34.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TWFG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TWFG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TWFG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,372. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.35. TWFG has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. TWFG had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TWFG by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 52.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TWFG during the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

