Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.85 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 75,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

Further Reading

