Insider Selling: Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CAO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 9th, Sarah Blake sold 30,700 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $399,100.00.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,945,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989,354. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global’s quarterly revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Venture Global by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter worth approximately $76,489,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venture Global by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,253 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Featured Articles

