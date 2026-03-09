Anthony Guzzi Sells 36,000 Shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $12.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $718.10. The stock had a trading volume of 391,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $718.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $459,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 115.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $773.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

