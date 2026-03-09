Comparing Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF)

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qnity Electronics and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A Sumco N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qnity Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qnity Electronics $4.75 billion 5.04 $692.00 million $1.83 62.42 Sumco N/A N/A N/A $14.15 0.70

This table compares Qnity Electronics and Sumco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qnity Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qnity Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qnity Electronics and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qnity Electronics 0 1 6 1 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $120.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Qnity Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qnity Electronics is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

Qnity Electronics beats Sumco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qnity Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc. is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

About Sumco

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Qnity Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qnity Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.