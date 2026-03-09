Absci Highlights AI Antibody Platform, ABS-201 Hair-Loss Trial Milestones at Leerink Conference

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) used a presentation at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference to outline how the company is applying its internal AI-driven drug design platform to generate “differentiated” antibody assets, while advancing its own lead clinical program, ABS-201, in androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and endometriosis.

AI platform focus: “unaddressable” targets and partnerable assets

Absci’s leadership described a strategy centered on generating proprietary data, training and testing AI models, and using that “AI engine” to design antibody therapeutics aimed at targets that are difficult for traditional approaches. Executives highlighted GPCRs, ion channels, and targets where achieving agonism is challenging.

The company pointed to a January manuscript describing its “Origin-1” model, which it said demonstrated the ability to design binders against “zero prior epitopes,” meaning epitopes with no known reference binder in the literature. Absci said it expects to share more about its early pipeline later this year and sees these types of assets as well positioned for partnering.

Management said it believes partnering early-stage assets could create more value than “platform deals,” and it expects to pursue partners for multiple assets over the course of this year.

ABS-201 in AGA: positioning as a new treatment category

Absci discussed ABS-201 as its flagship internal program, with development in AGA (pattern hair loss) and endometriosis. The company characterized AGA as a large market—about 80 million people in the U.S.—where existing options such as minoxidil and finasteride can suffer from variable efficacy, side effects, and adherence challenges.

The company positioned ABS-201 as potentially creating a new category in AGA: a subcutaneous injection regimen that might be administered “maybe three times over six months” with the goal of durable hair growth over multiple years. Executives contrasted this approach with daily or twice-daily oral or topical treatments and with hair transplants, which they described as invasive and expensive and still requiring maintenance therapy.

Mechanistic rationale: blocking peripheral prolactin signaling

Absci said ABS-201 is designed to block prolactin signaling. Management emphasized that prolactin is not only an endocrine hormone but can also be secreted and regulated locally in peripheral tissues under a distinct, dopamine-independent promoter. In hair follicle biology, Absci said prolactin contributes to hair follicle miniaturization and pushes follicles toward regression.

The company described ex vivo work using patient hair follicle biopsies in which it compared control conditions, its antibody, exogenous prolactin, and a “rescue” condition combining exogenous prolactin with its antibody. According to the company, blocking prolactin signaling pushed follicles into a growth (anagen) phase, upregulated growth factors it wanted to see (including IGF-1 and FGF-7), and replenished stem cell and progenitor cell compartments. Absci said it believes the stem cell effects may drive durability, which it said has also been observed in non-human primate (NHP) studies.

In discussing safety, management pointed to humans with loss-of-function mutations who are “perfectly healthy” and have good hair, with inability to lactate cited as the key phenotype. The company said it views the target as “abundantly safe.”

Clinical timeline and endpoints: what to expect and when

Absci said its AGA study is an ongoing Phase I/IIa trial named HEADLINE that began in Australia in December. The company laid out several milestones:

First half of this year: top-line safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data for the AGA trial.

top-line safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data for the AGA trial. Second half of this year: a 13-week interim efficacy readout, intended to show an early signal ahead of the full expected effect at 26 weeks.

a 13-week interim efficacy readout, intended to show an early signal ahead of the full expected effect at 26 weeks. Early 2027: a 26-week readout for AGA hair growth.

For efficacy measurement in AGA, the company highlighted FDA-accepted objective endpoints, particularly target area hair count (hair counting in a defined square centimeter region), assessed at both 13 and 26 weeks.

Absci also said it plans to evaluate secondary exploratory endpoints, including restoration of hair pigmentation. Executives cited observations from NHP studies and ex vivo work that suggested increased melanocyte activity and melanin production.

Endometriosis plan: Phase II start targeted for Q4

Absci described endometriosis as a significant unmet need and said prolactin signaling has been implicated in both lesion formation and pain sensitization. The company referenced published animal work and its own studies conducted with a collaborator in Valencia. Absci said it plans to initiate a Phase II endometriosis trial in Q4 of this year, with a primary endpoint likely focused on pain, including dysmenorrhea.

Management also referenced a competitor molecule—described as one the team previously worked on at Bayer—that reported Phase II results in endometriosis showing a significant reduction in dysmenorrhea at the high dose. Absci presented this as part of the rationale for pursuing the indication and said it views the program as having meaningful proof-of-concept support.

On trial design, the company said it held a KOL meeting in January on patient selection and expects to have a pre-IND meeting with the FDA “pretty shortly.” Executives said the company is focused on enrolling patients with an appropriate baseline pain profile and is evaluating diagnostic approaches given evolving guidelines, including the limitations of imaging in superficial endometriosis and the role of surgical confirmation. The company said it expects to provide more on trial design later this year.

Absci’s timeline included a second-half 2027 interim efficacy readout for the endometriosis Phase II trial.

On financial positioning, the company said it had roughly $143 million on its balance sheet at the beginning of the year, providing runway into the first half of 2028, which it said would cover the full AGA readout and an interim endometriosis readout. Management also said it has been working to reduce operating expenses, including through organizational changes and the adoption of “agentic AI workflows,” which it expects could produce savings over the course of this year.

