Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Andrew Dakos Purchases 12,000 Shares

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $72,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,065.95. The trade was a 31.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Andrew Dakos bought 12,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos purchased 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos purchased 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00.

Total Return Securities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 57,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Total Return Securities in the second quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities in the second quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Total Return Securities by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,127,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 196,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total Return Securities by 83.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 87,695 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

Featured Articles

