Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) CEO Andrew Dakos Purchases 12,000 Shares

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $72,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,065.95. The trade was a 31.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 6th, Andrew Dakos bought 12,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Andrew Dakos purchased 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Andrew Dakos purchased 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Andrew Dakos purchased 6,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Dakos acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00.
Total Return Securities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 57,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities
Total Return Securities Company Profile
Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.
SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Total Return Securities
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Total Return Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Return Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.