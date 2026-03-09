Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (ADC, BNL, BWIN, EPR, EPRT, FIHL, GTY, MO, NNN, NTST)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2026

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 9th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $74.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $72.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

