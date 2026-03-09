Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (ADC, BNL, BWIN, EPR, EPRT, FIHL, GTY, MO, NNN, NTST)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 9th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $74.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $72.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

