NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)'s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.9650. 43,077,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 43,420,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NIO Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 148.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 183.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in NIO by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

