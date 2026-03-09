Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $132.7390. 9,698,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 12,459,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.79.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
