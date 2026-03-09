Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 4.6%
NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,646. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences
In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.
In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.