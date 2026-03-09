Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,646. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.