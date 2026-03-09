Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Price Target to $28.00

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Integrity Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,949. The company has a market cap of $370.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

