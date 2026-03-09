CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.16 and last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 486676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

CDW Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $57,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CDW by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

