Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRVI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

TRVI traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 1,417,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.94. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 19,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,015 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,531,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 3,993,325 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 1,792.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,253,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,841,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

