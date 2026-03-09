National Bank Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock Price

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.
BDGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.25 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.13.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 3.7%
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 7.30%.The company had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current year.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.
