Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$34.25 to C$28.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$39.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.48.

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.66. 454,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 290.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.25. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.90.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

