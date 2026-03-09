Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,364,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 1,248,014 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $743.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Janus International Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,660,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 779,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 421,205 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

