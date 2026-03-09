ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 175853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ACT Energy Technologies from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACT Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.63.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACX
ACT Energy Technologies Price Performance
About ACT Energy Technologies
ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ACT Energy Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ACT Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACT Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.