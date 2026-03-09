ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 175853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ACT Energy Technologies from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ACT Energy Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACT Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$219.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.89.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

