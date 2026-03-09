YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2178091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 4,317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

