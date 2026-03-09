YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2178091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 4,317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
Featured Stories
