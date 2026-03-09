iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 198,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 46,959 shares.The stock last traded at $113.11 and had previously closed at $114.83.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $625.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

