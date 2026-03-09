Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (AAL, ALA, ALK, AQN, ARE, BDGI, CCO, CFX, CNQ, DBM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 9th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$49.00 to C$53.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from $7.25 to $7.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from $7.50 to $7.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$47.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.25 to C$28.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target reduced by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$80.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$82.25 to C$80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$81.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$202.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.60. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$56.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$11.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$129.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $66.00 to $55.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$191.00 to C$190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $31.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$147.00 to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $128.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

