Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.3610. 167,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 94,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.57 million, a P/E ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 99,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba River Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 222,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

