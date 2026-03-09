THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $14.75. THK shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

THK Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer specializing in mechanical components that enable precise linear and rotational motion. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company pioneered the development of rolling-element linear motion guides, introducing its first “LM Guide” in 1972. Over the decades, THK has expanded its product portfolio to include linear actuators, ball screws, spherical joints, and mechatronic systems designed for automation and high-precision applications.

THK’s core offerings serve a broad range of industries, including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices, robotics, and aerospace.

