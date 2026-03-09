ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 and last traded at GBX 57, with a volume of 85083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50.

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.02.

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 73.18%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments. It invests in unquoted and AIM-listed companies and SMEs based in United Kingdom.

