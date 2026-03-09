NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 67080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.10.

NanoXplore Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$342.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.54.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of C$27.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

