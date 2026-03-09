HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.88% from the company’s previous close.

TEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

TEM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 3,035,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 5.29. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $104.32.

In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $562,445.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,464.88. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $10,638,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,974,783 shares in the company, valued at $574,296,364.17. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,109 shares of company stock worth $37,056,566. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $399,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after buying an additional 1,706,837 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 183.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 312.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 965,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $54,020,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

