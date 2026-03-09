Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2026 – Chatham Lodging Trust was given a new $10.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

3/2/2026 – Chatham Lodging Trust was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/25/2026 – Chatham Lodging Trust was given a new $8.75 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/17/2026 – Chatham Lodging Trust was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

