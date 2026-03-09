MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 117,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 135,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and advanced derivative products produced in a GMP-certified facility with ISO-standard clean rooms. MediPharm has invested in an expert research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, advanced purification methodologies, and purpose-built facilities to deliver pure, trusted, precision-dosed cannabinoid products for domestic and international markets.

