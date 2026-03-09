ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 3,528 shares.The stock last traded at $34.5750 and had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ENN Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

