Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.4750. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.4750, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

