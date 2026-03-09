Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 and last traded at GBX 66, with a volume of 137113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 price target on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Microlise Group from GBX 210 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Microlise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.52.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

