Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.05 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.
Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.9%
MTN stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.70. 1,452,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $126.15 and a 52 week high of $175.51. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.78.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.
Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.
