Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – March 9th

ON, Deckers Outdoor, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses focus on outdoor recreation, equipment and apparel, and related services — including gear manufacturers, specialty retailers, and operators of outdoor experience or tourism businesses. Investors view them as a consumer-discretionary sub?sector that is often seasonal and cyclical, with performance sensitive to weather, tourism trends, consumer spending, and shifts in outdoor lifestyle preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

