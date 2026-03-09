Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$74.00. 147,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 247,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Methanex from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.51.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.9482927 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.