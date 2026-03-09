Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.00 and last traded at C$74.00. 147,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 247,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on MX. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from C$48.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Methanex from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.
Methanex Price Performance
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.9482927 EPS for the current year.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.
