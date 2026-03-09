Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 58,793 shares.The stock last traded at $59.09 and had previously closed at $60.10.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $667.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57.

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 303,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography. IGPT was launched on Jun 23, 2005 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.