Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.34. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 909,536 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASM. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. iA Financial set a $8.75 price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 375.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 129.7% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,046,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 591,121 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 102,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 2,691,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $6,194,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

