NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 507,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 398,987 shares.The stock last traded at $47.13 and had previously closed at $48.23.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWMI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (IWMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to generate income by investing in constituents of the Russell 2000 Index while also employing a call option strategy. IWMI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

