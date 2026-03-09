Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 4212983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company has a market cap of £2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% economic interest in the Migori Gold project located in Kenya. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

