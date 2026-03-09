Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 486,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,388. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 14,197 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $53,806.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,587.40. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $188,694. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 83,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.