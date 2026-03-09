Sean Woodroffe Sells 8,000 Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 8,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $261,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,725.66. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Woodroffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln National alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Sean Woodroffe sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $344,600.00.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.1%

LNC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. 2,704,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 30.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 316.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Lincoln National by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research cut Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.